A Greek Live-Action Pokémon Series Surprises Fans

A live-action Pokémon series in Greek has taken fans surprise and has garnered attention on Netflix. Titled “The Very Best,” the series is set in Pallet Township, years after Ash Ketchum’s world championship win. The protagonist, now an adult, finds himself in a town where all the Pokémon have mysteriously disappeared.

The series, created Greek group Drogos CardGames, aims to bring our beloved childhood story to life. With an original script and featuring familiar characters such as Professor Oak, Ash Ketchum, and Team Rocket, the pilot episode of “The Very Best” has already amassed over 10 thousand views on YouTube.

The Greek team’s efforts have received mixed reactions, with some viewers expressing criticism. Despite this, many fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the second episode.

Interestingly, Netflix is also developing a live-action series based on Japanese animation, set to be released in 2024. However, the Greek team can proudly claim to have brought the live-action Pokémon experience to audiences first.

It remains to be seen how this Greek adaptation will fare, but its creation showcases the enduring popularity of Pokémon and the creative efforts of fans around the world.

Sources:

– Drogos CardGames

– Netflix

