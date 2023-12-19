The After: Exploring the Emotions of Grief through Film

In the thought-provoking live-action short film The After, director Misan Harriman takes audiences on a journey through the intense emotions of grief and trauma. The story revolves around Dayo, played David Oyelowo, who tragically loses his wife and child in a violent incident. As Dayo withdraws into himself, he becomes a rideshare driver in an attempt to limit his interactions with others.

Inspired Harriman’s powerful photographs during the Black Lives Matter movement and the challenging times of COVID-19, Oyelowo joined forces with the filmmaker. Harriman’s ability to capture not just images but the souls of his subjects intrigued the actor. They both realized that the film had tapped into a deep emotional truth about humanity and the need for introspection.

The events of The After unfold in public spaces, where emotions like grief are often concealed. Dayo, as a rideshare driver, becomes a silent observer of people’s lives. Harriman points out how rarely we consider the stories and fears of those who transport us. But as Dayo picks up a family of three passengers, he is forced to confront his own suppressed emotions. In a cathartic scene, he breaks down on the street, exposing his raw pain to his unsuspecting riders.

Oyelowo, drawing from his own experiences of losing his parents, emphasizes the shock and impact of grief. Despite our coping mechanisms, grief affects every aspect of our being. Harriman effectively captures this truth in the 18-minute runtime of the film.

The After offers viewers a powerful exploration of grief and the human capacity for resilience. Through its unique storytelling and emotional depth, the film challenges audiences to reflect on their own experiences with loss and the ways in which grief manifests. It serves as a reminder that hidden beneath everyday interactions are complex stories and emotions that deserve recognition and understanding.

