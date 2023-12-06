Netflix’s Commitment to Empowering Female Arab Filmmakers

Netflix is making waves at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah with their installation called “Because She Created,” showcasing and highlighting the remarkable talent of female filmmakers in the Arab world. The streaming giant recognizes the importance of representation and is committed to supporting and amplifying the voices of these underrepresented storytellers.

One of the key figures showcased in the installation is Adwa Bader, an interdisciplinary artist and the star of Netflix’s upcoming local film “NAGA.” Bader emphasizes the significance of industry support in integrating and recognizing the work of Arab women and the exceptional stories they have to tell.

Nuha El-Tayeb, the content director for the Middle East, Africa, and Turkiye at Netflix, stresses the critical role of women in the film industry, particularly in the Arab region. Authentic storytelling requires the inclusion of underrepresented voices, and Arab women filmmakers are at the forefront of shifting perspectives and revolutionizing the industry. These talented women have created Oscar-nominated films, represented the region at international film festivals, and gained recognition on major platforms.

Netflix has been actively supporting female filmmakers through various initiatives, such as the “Because She Created” writing program, AFAC-Netflix Creative Equity Fund, and the “Women in Film” training program for emerging talent. The streaming platform aims to break the glass ceiling for women in entertainment providing opportunities for female storytellers to showcase their work, gain exposure, and receive financial support.

When it comes to choosing content for the platform, Netflix looks for authentic and relatable stories with universal themes that resonate with its diverse global audience. The actress Adwa Bader explains that in Saudi Arabia’s young film industry, representation plays a pivotal role, allowing people to see their own stories and experiences on screen. With the transformation of the industry in the Kingdom, the hope is to inspire Saudi Arabia’s youth to pursue a career in film.

Bader emphasizes the importance of integrating art into formal education to support future generations and their career choices. She believes that art should be accessible to everyone and that being an artist can be a viable career option with the right support and education.

Netflix’s commitment to empowering female Arab filmmakers not only paves the way for increased representation but also contributes to the growth and diversification of the global film industry.