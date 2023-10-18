Netflix’s Revenue Growth Slows Down, But Shares Remain Resilient

The latest data from InvestingPro reveals that Netflix recorded a revenue of $32.126 billion in the last 12 months (LTM2023.Q2), indicating a steady growth rate. However, it’s worth noting that the company’s revenue growth has been decelerating recently, according to InvestingPro Tips.

Despite a significant 41% decline from its pandemic peak of $610.34, Netflix’s shares have shown resilience, experiencing a 21% increase this year, outperforming the S&P 500’s 14% rise. Analysts have assigned an average price target of $447.90 to the stock, with recommendations divided into 24 buy, 22 hold, and 2 sell.

One notable analyst, TD Cowen’s John Blackledge, has adjusted his price target for Netflix from $515 to $500. This revision reflects expectations of gradual margin growth and an addition of 6.5 million paid subscribers, highlighting the company’s strength in the ever-evolving streaming landscape.

Netflix’s shift towards profit maximization signifies a significant change in its business model as it adapts to the intensifying global streaming market competition. This transition also suggests that the company has managed to remain profitable over the previous 12 months, establishing itself as a prominent player in the Entertainment industry.

Investors looking for more detailed analysis and additional tips can visit InvestingPro, where they can find 15 more tips on Netflix and other companies. This comprehensive guide aims to assist investors in making informed decisions when it comes to their investments.

