Netflix Shifts Focus to Licensing Content

Netflix, the streaming giant, is making a strategic shift in its business model focusing more on licensing content rather than creating its own original shows. This decision comes as traditional media companies prioritize profitability and as the availability to license content has increased.

In the past, streaming services and media companies aimed to have exclusive content on their platforms and relied less on licensing. However, with rising debt levels, high interest rates, and ballooning content spending, many companies are reconsidering their strategies. While they continue to reduce spending on original content, they still want to offer a wide range of programming to retain subscribers and attract new ones.

Netflix has been particularly successful in licensing shows. One example is the USA Network series, Suits, which gained popularity after being licensed Netflix. Ted Sarandos, the CEO of Netflix, emphasized the benefits of licensing during the UBS Media Conference, stating that it enhances intellectual property and generates additional revenue. He also highlighted how Netflix’s search and discovery algorithms, coupled with its large viewer base, contribute to the success of licensed shows.

Netflix’s focus on licensing is not unique to the streaming giant. Other companies, such as Warner Bros Discovery and NBC Universal, have also recognized the advantages of licensing and are pursuing similar strategies. As the streaming wars continue to evolve, licensing is becoming an increasingly important aspect of content distribution.

Despite the shift towards licensing, Netflix remains committed to other areas of content creation. The company has found success with unscripted programming, like the Beckham documentary, and sees potential in local language unscripted shows and animation. Animation, in particular, has proven to be popular among Netflix viewers, with eight out of the top 10 most streamed movies being animated titles.

Overall, Netflix’s decision to prioritize licensing content reflects the changing landscape in the media industry. By leveraging licensed content, the company aims to maintain a robust library of programming while also exploring untapped areas of growth. As the year progresses and we enter 2024, it will be interesting to see how this focus on licensing shapes the future of the streaming giant.