Netflix and Amazon: A Look at Their Financial Performance

Netflix and Amazon are two prominent players in the Entertainment industry. While Netflix has been operating with a moderate level of debt, its financial stability is evident with its liquid assets exceeding its short-term obligations. However, Netflix’s stock has recently suffered a significant decline, with a 1-week price total return of -7.84%.

The drop in stock value can be attributed to the discontinuation of Netflix’s DVD-rental service and its third-quarter revenue guidance falling short of expectations. Despite surprising growth in subscribers, with an increase of 5.9 million in July, the company’s revenue guidance of $8.52 billion was lower than the anticipated $8.66 billion. As a result, Jefferies analysts reduced their price target on Netflix shares, expressing concerns about weak revenue growth expectations.

In contrast, Needham predicts that linear TV will regain subscribers in the next 2-3 years, which may further impact Netflix’s growth. Currently, analysts’ recommendations for Netflix shares are mixed, with bullish sentiments from Wedbush analysts and expectations of 6.5 million new paid subscribers. Among analysts, there is a mix of 23 buy, 20 hold, and two sell recommendations for Netflix shares.

Meanwhile, Amazon has experienced a revenue growth acceleration, operating with a moderate level of debt. The company’s net income is expected to continue growing this year. However, Amazon’s stock saw a 1-month price total return of -7.55%, reflecting the recent market conditions.

Definitions:

– Liquid assets: Assets that can be easily converted into cash without significant loss in value.

– Short-term obligations: Debts or financial obligations that are due within a year.

– Revenue guidance: A company’s estimated revenue for a specific period.

– Price target: An analyst’s prediction of the future price of a stock.

– Linear TV: Traditional television broadcasting as opposed to on-demand or streaming services.

Source: InvestingPro Tips