Netflix Reveals Most-Watched Titles, Bringing Transparency to Streaming

Netflix has made a groundbreaking move releasing a comprehensive report on the viewing habits of its subscribers. The report, covering the first half of 2023, showcases the most-watched titles on the platform and provides insight into the viewing behavior of Netflix users.

The most significant finding from the report is that Shawn Ryan’s The Night Agent emerged as the clear winner, racking up a staggering 812.1 million hours of viewing time despite its relatively late release. Season 2 of Ginny & Georgia followed, but at a considerable distance, with 665.1 million hours. The Korean drama The Glory secured the third spot with 622.8 million hours, followed Wednesday starring Jenna Ortega (507.7 million hours) and Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (503 million hours). It is worth noting that Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story didn’t premiere on Netflix until May 4th.

The report also reveals the most-watched films on Netflix during this period. Jennifer Lopez’s The Mother took the lead with 249.9 million hours of viewing time, followed Luther: The Fallen Sun starring Idris Elba (209.7 million hours), Extraction 2 starring Chris Hemsworth (201.8 million hours), You People starring Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill (181.8 million hours), and Murder Mystery 2 starring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston (173.6 million hours).

The release of this report marks a significant step towards transparency in the streaming industry. Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos admitted that the lack of transparency in the past had created an atmosphere of mistrust. However, he believes that this move will create a better environment for guilds, producers, creators, and the press.

Previously, Netflix had been secretive about its viewing data due to competitive reasons. However, with this release, the company aims to foster trust and provide valuable insights for both industry professionals and subscribers. This move comes on the heels of Netflix’s price increase and its ongoing efforts to crack down on password sharing.

Overall, Netflix’s decision to unveil its most-watched titles demonstrates a commitment to transparency and a desire to improve the relationships with its stakeholders. It will be interesting to see if other streaming platforms follow suit and embrace a more open approach to sharing viewership data.