Netflix Reveals Viewership Data for the First Half of 2023

Netflix has surprised analysts and entertainment enthusiasts releasing a detailed breakdown of its viewership figures for the first half of 2023. This marks a significant departure from the streaming giant’s previous practice of keeping such data under wraps. The report, called “What We Watched,” provides a program-by-program analysis of more than 18,000 shows and movies.

The decision to share this information comes at a time when Netflix has faced criticism and scrutiny from industry insiders during the recent WGA and SAG strikes. However, Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos clarified that the release of the report was not solely influenced the strikes. Instead, it is a continuation of efforts to improve transparency and foster trust among stakeholders in the entertainment industry.

The report reveals some intriguing trends in Netflix viewership. Notably, the streamer’s original content is now driving more traffic than licensed content. The top five shows during this period were all Netflix originals, with “The Night Agent” leading the pack and becoming one of the most-watched shows in Netflix history. Among licensed shows, the Telemundo-produced telenovela “La Reina del Sur” garnered significant viewership.

Furthermore, the report highlights a preference for TV series over movies among the global Netflix audience. The top 13 programs on the list were all series, with the highest-ranking movie being “The Mother,” a Netflix original featuring Jennifer Lopez.

The report also showcases the international appeal of Korean content, with four South Korean Netflix originals ranking among the top 25 most-watched programs worldwide. This demonstrates the growing popularity of Korean entertainment beyond K-pop.

Interestingly, the report sheds light on the vast depth of Netflix’s content library. With over 18,000 programs analyzed, only 89 generated at least 100 million hours of watch time. This emphasizes the sheer volume of content available on the streaming platform, providing viewers with a plethora of options.

Finally, the report underscores the enduring popularity of older content on Netflix. Shows like “Bridgerton” and “You” continue to attract millions of viewers years after their initial release. Even licensed favorites like “Suits” remain highly ranked.

Netflix’s decision to release viewership data marks a significant industry shift, providing a more transparent and open approach from the streaming giant. As audiences and industry insiders alike delve into the report, it offers valuable insights into viewing trends and the vast array of content available on Netflix.