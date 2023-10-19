Stock Movers: Netflix, AT&T, Las Vegas Sands, Tesla, Lam Research, VMWare, and Zions Bancorp

Netflix Inc. saw a significant surge in its stock price more than 16% as it reported a spike in subscribers. The streaming giant also announced an immediate price increase on some of its plans. AT&T Inc. experienced a rise of over 6% after surpassing free-cash-flow predictions for the quarter and raising its full-year forecast. Las Vegas Sands Corp. witnessed a 2.5% increase in its shares as the casino resort operator unveiled a $2 billion stock buyback plan.

On the other hand, Tesla Inc. observed a decline of more than 6% as CEO Elon Musk tempered expectations for the highly anticipated Cybertruck. Shares of Lam Research Inc. saw a drop of over 4% following a decrease in adjusted earnings. VMWare shares fell more than 6% after reports from the Financial Times indicated that China might postpone regulatory approval of its planned acquisition Broadcom. Zions Bancorp.’s stock plummeted 4% after the regional bank’s net interest income fell short of Street expectations.

Overall, these stock movements reflect the market’s response to various factors impacting each company. Netflix’s surge can be attributed to its growing subscriber base and price increase strategy, while AT&T’s positive performance can be attributed to its improved cash flow. Las Vegas Sands’ buyback plan instills confidence in investors. On the other hand, Tesla’s decline may be due to the CEO’s comments dampening expectations for the upcoming Cybertruck, while Lam Research’s drop may be linked to its decreased earnings. VMWare’s share decline is a result of potential complications with its planned acquisition, and Zions Bancorp’s stock decrease is a consequence of underwhelming net interest income.

Source: MarketWatch – operated Dow Jones & Co. (not including URLs)