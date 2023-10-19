Netflix Reports Strong Third Quarter, Stock Surges 14%

Netflix’s third-quarter report surpassed expectations, leading to a significant increase in the company’s stock price. The streaming giant’s net income reached $1.67 billion, with revenue climbing 7.8% to $8.54 billion. These results exceeded analysts’ predictions of $3.46 per share in earnings and $8.53 billion in revenue. Additionally, Netflix gained 8.76 million subscribers during the quarter, totaling 247.15 million worldwide.

The positive earnings report prompted numerous upgrades and target price increases from prominent analysts. Wells Fargo’s Steven Cahall maintained a “Buy” rating with a $460 price target, suggesting a potential 33% increase in the stock. Cahall remarked that recent concerns about Netflix’s financial growth algorithm were unfounded, as the results demonstrated strong performance.

Truist analyst Matthew Thornton upgraded Netflix to a “Buy” rating and raised the price target to $465 from $430. He highlighted the company’s favorable margin outlook, driven the ongoing benefits of password sharing crackdown, increased advertising, and share buybacks. Thornton also emphasized the impact of upcoming content releases like “Squid Game,” “Wednesday,” and “Stranger Things,” as well as Netflix’s venture into video games.

Morgan Stanley joined in the optimism, upgrading Netflix to “Overweight” or Buy and raising the price target to $475 from $430. JPMorgan analyst Doug Anmuth increased the price target to $480 from $455 and affirmed an “Overweight” rating. Despite initial volatility caused Netflix’s cautious margin comments throughout the quarter, Anmuth noted the company’s strong performance and the effectiveness of its paid sharing strategy.

Wedbush, still confident in Netflix’s prospects, placed the company on its “Best Ideas List” and projected higher free cash flow than indicated Netflix’s guidance. The firm commended Netflix’s ability to balance content costs while generating increasing profitability. Additionally, they believe the recent crackdown on password sharing and the introduction of an ad-supported tier will further enhance cash generation. Wedbush maintained an “Outperform” rating with a price target of $525.

Goldman Sachs analysts observed a rise in Netflix’s confidence for the medium and long term, leading to an increase in their price target to $400 from $390. Deutsche Bank, while lowering its price target to $460 from $485, maintained a “Buy” rating. One key takeaway from management’s call was their expectation of several more quarters of subscriber growth benefit from paid sharing enforcement.

In summary, Netflix’s impressive third-quarter results and subscriber growth have instilled confidence in analysts, leading to upgrades and price target increases. The company’s solid financial performance, upcoming content releases, and strategic initiatives position Netflix for continued success in a changing streaming landscape.

