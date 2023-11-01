New Ad Formats and Sponsorships: Netflix Expands Advertising Opportunities

One year after introducing its ad-supported tier, Netflix has provided insights into its ad business, revealing steady growth and new advertising opportunities. The streaming giant announced that its ad-supported offering now reaches 15 million monthly active users worldwide. This represents an increase from roughly 10 million global subscribers in August and nearly 5 million in May of this year. While Netflix did not disclose a breakdown of subscribers country, leaked numbers suggest that the US had 1.5 million subscribers at the time. Although Netflix’s ad-supported subscriber growth is trailing behind Disney’s, which sees nearly 50% of new Disney+ subscribers signing up with ads, the streaming giant remains focused on sustained expansion.

In response to its growth, Netflix has unveiled new ad formats that are set to roll out in the near future. Advertisers can now purchase 10-, 20-, and 60-second spots, broadening their range of creative options. Previously, only 15- and 30-second spots were available. Furthermore, starting early next year, Netflix will introduce QR codes for ad creatives running in the US, providing an interactive element to the viewing experience and paving the way for shoppable TV advertisements.

Additionally, Netflix has shared more information about its binge ads, which were announced during Advertising Week. Binge ads allow viewers to access an ad-free episode in exchange for watching a sponsored message. To unlock the ad-free experience, subscribers must watch three consecutive episodes of a show with ads and then have the option to watch one more ad in exchange for viewing the fourth episode without interruptions. Binge ads are expected to be available for buyers starting in the first quarter of 2024.

Netflix is also expanding its title sponsorships, offering general title sponsorships to US marketers and planning to expand their availability globally next year. Title sponsorships involve pre-roll ads with messaging like “brought to you [brand name].” Netflix already debuted title sponsors with Frito-Lay’s Smartfood brand for the popular show “Love Is Blind” in October, and more sponsorship deals are expected soon for other well-known series such as “Squid Game: The Challenge” and “The Crown.”

In a bid to further engage audiences, Netflix has secured national brands like T-Mobile and Nespresso to sponsor its upcoming live programming event, “The Netflix Cup,” a golf tournament featuring athletes from other Netflix shows. The tournament will be livestreamed on November 14, offering a unique opportunity for brands to reach a vast audience.

As Netflix continues to expand its advertising offerings, it remains to be seen how these new formats and sponsorships will resonate with viewers. With its ad-supported tier gaining traction, the streaming giant is poised to capture more advertising revenue and provide marketers with innovative ways to connect with their target audiences.

