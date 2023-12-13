Netflix Releases Groundbreaking Viewership Data to Foster Transparency

Netflix has taken a major step towards transparency releasing comprehensive viewership data for its streaming platform. The company’s engagement report, titled “What We Watched: A Netflix Engagement Report,” covers a staggering 99% of all viewing on the platform and encompasses over 18,000 titles. This groundbreaking release provides valuable insights into viewer trends and preferences, with nearly 100 billion hours of content viewed.

One standout finding from the report highlights the immense popularity of the first season of The Night Agent, which amassed a remarkable 812 million hours of viewership since its release on March 23. Coming in a close second was the second season of Ginny & Georgia, with 665 million hours of watch time. These statistics shed light on the significant impact these shows have had on the platform and the entertainment landscape as a whole.

Netflix has committed to a biannual release of the viewership report, offering a comprehensive overview of viewership trends over six-month periods. This move supports the recent contracts between Netflix and the Writers Guild of America (WGA) as well as the provision included in SAG-AFTRA’s contract. These agreements require streaming companies to share total hours streamed, both domestically and internationally, for their original series.

While the sharing of viewership data was previously a contentious issue during the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes earlier this year, Netflix’s co-chief executive, Ted Sarandos, clarified that this initiative had been in the works for some time. The objective of the data release is to foster a more transparent environment, dispelling any mistrust surrounding viewership figures.

This release follows Netflix’s introduction of weekly Top 10 lists and a Most Popular list in 2021 to offer viewers a glimpse into the most-watched shows and films. However, the recent engagement report goes far beyond providing a more in-depth and comprehensive perspective on the viewing habits of Netflix’s vast subscriber base, which exceeds 200 million globally.

It is important to note that the viewership data shared Netflix has not been verified a third party. However, Sarandos assured reporters that the data presented is accurate and reflects the same information the company uses for its internal decision-making processes. Netflix believes that sharing this unfiltered and reliable data directly with the public eliminates unnecessary steps and ensures transparency across the board.

Netflix’s commitment to transparency is a positive step towards understanding viewer preferences and the impact of its original content. As the streaming industry continues to evolve, this data will be invaluable to creators, producers, guilds, and the press, fostering a more informed and collaborative environment.