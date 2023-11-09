Netflix Announces Exciting New Animated Series and Films

Netflix’s Geeked Week is in full swing, and the streaming giant has made some major announcements related to animation. During the event, Netflix unveiled new footage and details about upcoming titles, including Orion and the Dark, Ultraman: Rising, Jurassic World: Chaos Theory, and Leo.

Orion and the Dark, based on the book Emma Yarlett, is set to hit Netflix on February 2, 2024. The film, written Charlie Kaufman and directed Sean Charmatz, follows a young boy named Orion who is plagued various fears, most notably the dark. When his worst fear pays him a visit, Orion embarks on a thrilling adventure to conquer his anxieties. This heartwarming film is a collaboration between Dreamworks Animation and Netflix.

Ultraman: Rising, directed Shannon Tindle, tells the story of baseball superstar Ken Sato, who returns to Japan only to find himself becoming the Earth-defending superhero Ultraman. The show delves into Sato’s journey as he raises the offspring of his greatest foe. Ultraman: Rising features an impressive voice cast, including Christopher Sean, Gedde Watanabe, Tamlyn Tomita, Keone Young, and Julia Harriman.

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory, a new series produced Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, takes viewers back to the iconic Jurassic World franchise. The show, with animation from Dreamworks Animation, is helmed showrunners Scott Kreamer and Aaron Hammersley, as well as executive producers Steven Spielberg, Colin Trevorrow, and Frank Marshall. While Netflix hasn’t released a synopsis yet, a teaser promises an era of chaos after the park has closed.

Lastly, Leo, an upcoming animated musical comedy, follows the adventures of a jaded 74-year-old lizard named Leo. Trapped in a Florida classroom, Leo plans to escape and experience life outside before he realizes he only has one year left to live. Along the way, he becomes entangled in the lives of his anxious students, creating an unconventional and heartwarming bucket list. Leo is brought to life the animation studio Animal Logic and is produced Happy Madison Productions.

These new additions to Netflix’s animation lineup demonstrate the streaming platform’s commitment to providing diverse and captivating content for audiences of all ages.

