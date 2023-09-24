Netflix Releases Trailer for David Beckham Documentary

Netflix has unveiled the trailer for “Beckham,” a four-part documentary series that delves into the life and career of football icon David Beckham. The series showcases Beckham’s journey from a passionate soccer-loving child to becoming one of England’s most celebrated players and a prominent figure in pop culture.

The trailer reveals that “Beckham” not only focuses on his rise to fame in the sports world but also delves into his transformation into a global celebrity, largely attributed to his high-profile relationship with Victoria Beckham, also known as Posh Spice. The documentary highlights the impact of Beckham’s celebrity status and how it shaped his life beyond the football pitch.

However, the series also touches on the challenges Beckham faced, including the backlash he received after receiving a red card for kicking Diego Simeone during England’s loss to Argentina in the 1998 World Cup. Beckham shares his emotional journey, expressing the toll the incident took on him both physically and mentally.

In addition to interviews with David and Victoria Beckham, the documentary features insights from influential figures such as Sir Alex Ferguson, Eric Cantona, Gary Neville, and Rio Ferdinand. These interviews provide a deeper understanding of Beckham’s career and his impact on the world of football.

Directed Fisher Stevens, known for his work on the acclaimed series “Succession,” “Beckham” adds to Netflix’s collection of compelling documentaries. The streaming platform has already released documentaries on Arnold Schwarzenegger and Wham! this year, with upcoming ones centered around Robbie Williams and Sylvester Stallone.

“Beckham” will premiere on Netflix on October 4, offering fans and viewers an in-depth look into the life of one of football’s most iconic and influential figures.

