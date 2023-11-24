Eddie Murphy’s Iconic Return: Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley

After decades of anticipation, fans of the Beverly Hills Cop franchise can finally rejoice! Netflix has unveiled the highly-anticipated first look at Eddie Murphy’s return as the beloved detective Axel Foley in the fourth installment, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley.

In the released photo, Murphy’s Axel Foley is seen with his hands up, standing beside a tipped-over parking enforcement cart. The iconic character sports his trademark Detroit Lions jacket as he confronts a pair of police officers, while a crowd of onlookers behind him capture the incident on their smartphones.

The new Netflix sequel marks a significant milestone, as it has been almost 30 years since the last film in the franchise. A mixed bag of reactions surrounded Beverly Hills Cop 3, with many critics and even Murphy himself considering it the weakest entry in the trilogy.

However, the fourth installment promises an exciting reunion, bringing back original franchise co-stars including Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser, and Bronson Pinchot. Joining the cast are stars Kevin Bacon, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Taylour Paige, who plays Foley’s criminal defense attorney daughter.

According to Empire, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley follows Foley as he gets involved in a case in California, where he becomes a headache for LAPD special-unit officer played Kevin Bacon. Foley also teams up with a new partner portrayed Joseph Gordon-Levitt, creating a hilarious duo on-screen.

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer expressed his excitement about the chemistry between Murphy and Gordon-Levitt, stating, “Joseph is such a great straight man for Eddie.” Bruckheimer emphasized that despite the humor and action, the heart of the film lies in its emotional core.

The long-awaited sequel is helmed director Mark Molloy, with a script penned Will Beall. Murphy serves as both the lead actor and producer, alongside Bruckheimer and Chad Oman of Jerry Bruckheimer Films. The film, which was previously in development at Paramount, found its home at Netflix in 2019.

Prepare yourselves for an electrifying new case as Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley gears up for its highly-anticipated release in 2024.

FAQ

1. When was the last Beverly Hills Cop movie released?

The last installment in the franchise, Beverly Hills Cop 3, was released almost 30 years ago.

2. Who are the original co-stars returning for Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley?

Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser, and Bronson Pinchot are reprising their roles from the previous films.

3. Who are the new additions to the cast?

Kevin Bacon, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Taylour Paige join the cast of the fourth Beverly Hills Cop movie.

4. What is the storyline of Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley?

The film follows Axel Foley as he teams up with his criminal defense attorney daughter and gets involved in a California-based case that causes trouble for an LAPD special-unit officer played Kevin Bacon.

5. Who is directing Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley?

Mark Molloy is directing the highly-anticipated sequel.