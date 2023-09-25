Netflix Releases Trailer for Spielberg’s “Life on Our Planet” Documentary Series

Netflix has dropped the first full-length trailer for the highly anticipated nature documentary series, “Life on Our Planet,” produced Steven Spielberg. The eight-episode series, narrated Oscar-winner Morgan Freeman, explores the epic battle for survival that has taken place throughout the history of Earth.

The trailer showcases the visually stunning effects that bring long-extinct creatures, such as dinosaurs and woolly mammoths, back to life on screen. It starts with thrilling footage of a Tyrannosaurus Rex hunting a Triceratops, setting the stage for the great battles of survival and the rise and fall of dynasties that shaped the world.

In addition to Freeman’s narration, the trailer features various animal species, including sharks, cheetahs, komodo dragons, and squids, highlighting the diversity and complexity of life on our planet. The series aims to educate viewers about the vast number of species that have come and gone throughout Earth’s history, with 99 percent of them lost to our deep past.

“Life on Our Planet” is executive produced Spielberg, along with the Emmy award-winning team behind David Attenborough’s “Our Planet.” The series will dramatize five global extinction events, emphasizing that these events, while disastrous for some species, are natural processes in the evolution of life.

The producer of the series, Alastair Fothergill, points out that winners and losers emerge from these extinction events, shaping the world as we know it today. Fothergill highlights that it is essential to look at extinction events not solely as tragedies but also as opportunities for new species to thrive.

“Life on Our Planet” comprises eight one-hour episodes and will be available for streaming on Netflix starting from October 25th.

