Netflix Shares Surge After Beating Q3 Expectations with Strong Subscriber Growth

Netflix shares experienced a significant rise of almost 14% in premarket trade on Wednesday following the release of the company’s impressive third-quarter results. The streaming platform added a total of 8.8 million subscribers during the quarter, marking its best performance since the peak of the pandemic.

Netflix’s net subscriber growth exceeded expectations, delivering the largest quarterly growth since Q2 2020. The company also projected an operating margin of 20% for the full-year 2023, which is at the upper end of its previous guidance.

During the quarter, Netflix implemented measures to crack down on password sharing. The platform now restricts the use of an account to one household. Additionally, Netflix introduced a new subscription option that allows users to pay a lower fee if they agree to view advertisements before and during films and shows.

The results released after-hours on Wednesday surprised analysts, as Netflix also forecasted similar subscriber growth for the next quarter, with a margin of plus or minus “a few million.”

In terms of financials, Netflix reported third-quarter revenue of $8.542 billion, representing a year-on-year growth of 7.8%. Net income also rose to $1.677 billion from $1.398 billion in the prior year.

Although Netflix shares have seen a gain of nearly 30% over the past year, they have experienced a slight cooling off from their 2021 levels due to concerns over growth. This is primarily due to the increasing number of competitors in the streaming space.

Sources: CNBC, Getty Images.