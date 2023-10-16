The Crown Season 6: First Look Images of Princess Diana and the Royal Family

Netflix has released eight new first look images from the upcoming final season of “The Crown,” which will premiere on November 16. The sixth season will be divided into two parts, with the first part focusing on the relationship between Princess Diana and Dodi Al Fayed, while the second part will delve into the royal family’s story up until 2005, including the early romance of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The released stills give a glimpse into the first part of the final season, featuring a young Prince William, Prince Harry, Princess Diana, and Dodi and Mohamed Al Fayed. One of the images is a recreation of a moment at Balmoral Castle in the summer of 1997, showing Charles, William, and Harry together. Dominic West returns to portray Prince Charles in the series.

Other images depict Diana and Dodi on the water, showcasing their relationship after season five ended with Diana joining the Al Fayed family on their yacht in Saint Tropez. Khalid Abdalla plays Dodi, while Elizabeth Debicki takes on the role of Princess Diana.

In an interview, Debicki expressed the unique challenge of portraying Diana during those days and the trust she had in creator Peter Morgan’s emotional blueprint for the characters. Abdalla also highlighted the importance of showcasing the joy and happiness in Diana’s life during her time with Dodi before the tragic events that followed.

These images offer an exciting glimpse into what fans can expect in the final season of “The Crown.” The series continues to captivate audiences with its compelling portrayal of the royal family’s history.

