Netflix Names New Executives to Oversee Advertising, Technology, and Product Divisions

Netflix is making changes to its executive team, appointing new leaders to oversee its advertising, technology, and product divisions. Amy Reinhard, a seven-year veteran of the company, will become the President of Advertising, replacing Jeremi Gorman who is departing after a year leading the ads business. Reinhard is praised for her deep understanding of the entertainment business and consumer tastes, as well as her ability to build lasting partnerships across the industry.

Jeremi Gorman, who joined Netflix after holding senior advertising positions at Snapchat and Amazon, expressed her excitement for the future, stating, “We’ve built a world-class team and laid the foundations needed to create a forever ads business.” She will be moving on to pursue new opportunities in scaling businesses from the early stages.

In addition to the changes in the advertising division, Netflix has also promoted two executives to lead its product and tech teams. Eunice Kim has been promoted to Chief Product Officer, while Elizabeth Stone has been promoted to Chief Technology Officer. Both Kim and Stone have strong track records at Netflix and within the technology industry.

The executive changes reflect Netflix’s commitment to enhance the user experience and improve its service. Greg Peters, co-CEO of Netflix, expressed his excitement about the new leaders and their ability to make it easier for people to find the right movie, series, or game at the right moment.

Overall, the changes in the C-Suite signify Netflix’s focus on expanding its advertising business, as well as its dedication to technological advancements and product improvements. These moves come nine months after Greg Peters was appointed as co-CEO, alongside Ted Sarandos, with Peters overseeing technology and product, including the gaming business. Sarandos, on the other hand, is responsible for content and marketing. With these new appointments, Netflix aims to continue its success and further captivate audiences worldwide.

Definitions:

– C-Suite: refers to the top executives in a company, typically including Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Chief Operating Officer (COO), Chief Technology Officer (CTO), etc.

Sources:

– “Netflix Appoints New Advertising, Technology and Product Heads” – Variety

– “Netflix Promotes Product and Tech Execs Ahead of Video Game Expansion” – The Hollywood Reporter