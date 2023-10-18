Skydance Animation Signs Multi-Year Agreement with Netflix to Release Animated Movies

Skydance Animation has entered into a new partnership with Netflix, signing a multi-year agreement to develop and produce animated movies exclusively for the streaming platform. This deal follows the end of a previous partnership with Apple and expands on the existing relationship between Skydance Animation and Netflix.

Under this new agreement, all of Skydance Animation’s existing animated feature slate will be released exclusively on Netflix. This includes films like “Spellbound” and “Pookoo,” which were previously in development with Apple. “Spellbound,” directed Vicky Jenson and featuring a voice cast led Rachel Zegler and Nicole Kidman, follows the adventures of a princess on a quest to save her family and kingdom. “Pookoo,” directed Nathan Greno, tells the story of a small woodland creature and a majestic bird who trade places and embark on an adventure.

In addition to these films, Skydance Animation and Netflix have already collaborated on various projects, including films like “The Adam Project” and “The Old Guard,” as well as series like “Altered Carbon” and “Grace and Frankie.” The partnership between the two companies has proven successful, and this new agreement further solidifies their commitment to creating high-quality animated content together.

Skydance Animation, headed John Lasseter and Holly Edwards, was founded in 2017 and is based in Los Angeles and Madrid. With this new deal, Netflix gains another valuable supplier of animated films, further strengthening its position as a leading streaming platform for animated content.

Future projects in the works as part of this agreement include “Ray Gunn,” directed Brad Bird, and an untitled project based on the story of “Jack and the Beanstalk,” directed Rich Moore. Audiences can look forward to a lineup of exciting and imaginative animated films from Skydance Animation exclusively on Netflix in the coming years.

