Love Is Blind Season 6 Coming to Netflix on Valentine’s Day

Netflix has announced that Love Is Blind, the popular reality dating show, will return for a sixth season set in Charlotte, North Carolina. The new episodes will be available to stream on Valentine’s Day, adding a romantic touch to the show’s return. The co-hosts, Nick and Vanessa Lachey, expressed their excitement for the upcoming season in a teaser clip. They playfully mentioned that they are not yet ready for the contestants to return to the dating pods, as they haven’t finished installing the walls. Love Is Blind has become one of Netflix’s most popular series, with all five previous seasons ranking in its global Top 10.

The previous season of Love Is Blind was filled with drama and intense moments. One of the most talked-about storylines was the relationship between Milton Johnson and Lydia Velez Gonzalez. It was revealed that Lydia had previously dated another participant, Uche Okoroha, outside of the pods, which led to even more tension between them. However, despite the challenges, Milton and Lydia were the only couple to say “I do” during the season’s finale. They appeared on the reunion episode and shared that they were still happily married after almost a year and a half.

Another couple, Taylor Rue and Jared “JP” Pierce, also made headlines with their emotional confrontation during a trip to Mexico. Taylor expressed her feelings of being disconnected from JP, and he responded criticizing her physical appearance and use of makeup. The confrontation led to their breakup the next morning.

The upcoming season of Love Is Blind promises to bring more romantic encounters, surprises, and unexpected twists as the new contestants enter the pods in search of love. Fans can look forward to another rollercoaster ride filled with emotional moments and relationship drama. Get ready to binge-watch Love Is Blind Season 6 on Valentine’s Day, starting February 14, 2024, exclusively on Netflix.