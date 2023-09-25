Netflix’s October 2023 Horror Lineup Includes Flashback: A New Horror Short

Netflix has released a preview of its horror lineup for October 2023, and among the projects is Flashback, an intriguing new horror short set to premiere on October 20th. Written and directed Jed Shepherd, known for his work in the horror genre, Flashback promises to deliver a thrilling and suspenseful experience.

The synopsis of the 16-minute short, provided Netflix, revolves around a yoga teacher who finds herself in the midst of a deadly home invasion. As her life flashes before her eyes, she embarks on a desperate race through her past in order to save the man she loves. With an age rating of 12 in the UK and TV-14 in the US, Flashback is likely to captivate audiences with its suspenseful storyline.

Leading the cast of Flashback is Jemma Moore, known for her role as Annabel Ward in Netflix’s Lockwood & Co. Other notable cast members include Amar Chadha-Patel, Haley Bishop, Scroobius Pip, Zakiy Jogi, Malik Ibheis, Maya Graham, and Edward Linard.

Netflix has also revealed first look images of the upcoming horror short, showcasing the intriguing visuals and eerie atmosphere that viewers can expect. Alongside Flashback, Netflix has lined up other horror projects for October, such as Sister Death (a prequel to Veronica) and the Swedish slasher film, The Conference.

In addition to original content, Netflix is also licensing popular horror movies for October, including Get Out, Us, Look Away, Ma, and Deliver Us From Evil. With a diverse range of horror offerings, Netflix aims to provide a chilling and suspenseful experience for horror enthusiasts.

As the anticipation for Flashback grows, audiences can look forward to a spine-tingling and thrilling experience when the horror short debuts on Netflix this October.

