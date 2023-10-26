New Animated Film “Leo” Showcases Adam Sandler’s Comedic Talent

Netflix is creating buzz with the upcoming release of their new animated film, “Leo,” featuring the well-known comedic actor Adam Sandler. While Sandler is no stranger to the animation realm with his successful “Hotel Transylvania” films, “Leo” promises to be a unique and entertaining addition to his repertoire.

Scheduled for release on November 21st on Netflix, “Leo” follows the hilarious adventures of a 74-year-old lizard who serves as a class pet. Having witnessed countless runny noses and cheeky pranks over the years, Leo suddenly learns that he only has a year left to live. Determined to make the most of his remaining time, he embarks on a daring escape, leading to a series of humorous and unexpected encounters.

In an effort to build excitement around the film, Netflix is offering free screenings of “Leo” on selected area screens. Moviegoers have the opportunity to enjoy Sandler’s comedic talent on the big screen during the weekend of November 11-12. Screenings will be held at Cinemark Tinseltown in North Canton and Cinemark Valley View. To secure a spot, tickets can be downloaded at LeoSneakPeek.com.

While the option to watch “Leo” at the comfort of home on Netflix is available, the opportunity to experience it on the big screen for free is an enticing offer. Seeing the vibrant animations and hearing Sandler’s lively voice acting in a cinema environment adds an extra layer of entertainment to the experience.

So mark your calendars and prepare for a laughter-filled adventure with Adam Sandler’s “Leo.” Whether you choose to catch an early screening or wait for its Netflix release, this animated film guarantees a delightful escape from reality.

Sources: Netflix, LeoSneakPeek.com

