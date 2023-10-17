The Netflix Cup: A First-of-its-Kind Live Sports Event

Netflix is set to host its first-ever live sports event, called The Netflix Cup, at the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas next month. This exciting tournament will feature drivers and golfers from Netflix’s popular sports series, Formula 1: Drive to Survive and Full Swing. The event will take place on the championship golf course as a part of the inaugural Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix week.

The roster includes Formula 1 drivers Alex Albon, Pierre Gasly, Lando Norris, and Carlos Sainz, along with PGA Tour golfers Rickie Fowler, Max Homa, Collin Morikawa, and Justin Thomas. Four pairs, each consisting of one driver and one golfer, will compete in an eight-hole match. The top two teams will advance to the final hole for a chance to win the Netflix Cup title.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive has gained popularity and helped increase fan engagement with the racing cup in the US. The series is currently in production for its sixth season. Full Swing, on the other hand, premiered this year and has been credited for the rise in PGA Tour fan engagement. It is finishing filming its second season.

Gabe Spitzer, Vice President of Nonfiction Sports at Netflix, expressed excitement about the event, stating that it will take the energy from their sports series to the next level. Emily Prazer, Chief Commercial Officer of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, emphasized the role of Drive to Survive in the growth of Formula 1 in the US. Norb Gambuzza, PGA Tour SVP of Media and Gaming, highlighted the opportunity to showcase their sport’s professional athletes to a global audience.

The Netflix Cup will be produced Excel Sports Management, BZ Entertainment, and Full Day Productions. Netflix’s other sports series include Untold, Quarterback, Tour de France: Unchained, Break Point, and upcoming series covering track and field, soccer, rugby, and NASCAR.

As streaming competition increases, Netflix continues to focus on their “sports adjacent” programming and extensions. While they have no plans to air live sports events, The Netflix Cup promises to be an exciting addition to their sports content lineup.

Source: The source article has no URL.