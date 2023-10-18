The Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood to Reopen After Restoration

The historic Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood is set to reopen next month following a three-year renovation and retrofit. Acquired Netflix in 2020, the streamer partnered with the American Cinematheque to restore the landmark hall to its original Roaring Twenties glory. The grand reopening of the Egyptian Theatre will take place on November 9 with a screening of David Fincher’s film “The Killer,” followed a Q&A with the filmmaker.

In addition to the reopening, Netflix will also release a documentary short titled “Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre” on November 9. Directed Angus Wall, the film features interviews with industry figures such as Guillermo del Toro, Rian Johnson, and the theater’s restoration architect Peyton Hall.

Since its establishment during Hollywood’s Golden Age, the Egyptian Theatre has played host to numerous iconic movie premieres. Notably, it held the world’s first movie premiere for the film “Robin Hood” starring Douglas Fairbanks in 1922. Other notable premieres include Cecil B. DeMille’s “The Ten Commandments” (1923), Charlie Chaplin’s “The Gold Rush” (1925), and “Don Juan” (1926) featuring John Barrymore and Mary Astor.

Following significant damage caused the 1994 Northridge Earthquake, the Egyptian Theatre was rendered unusable. In 1996, the venue was sold to the American Cinematheque as part of the Hollywood Revitalization project. The nonprofit organization was entrusted with the task of raising funds to restore the hall and showcase its public film programming. The Egyptian Theatre reopened in 1998 with a screening of DeMille’s “The Ten Commandments.”

In addition to the reopening event, the renovated Egyptian Theatre has lined up several upcoming programs. This includes The Ultra Cinematheque 70 Fest 2023 from November 10-21, Bradley Cooper’s “Maestro” (a Leonard Bernstein biopic) from November 22-December 7, and “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Other Short Films” featuring works Wes Anderson from 1995-2021.

During the Covid lockdown, the pop-up the Arena Cinelounge Drive-In operated behind the Egyptian Theatre on Las Palmas Avenue.

