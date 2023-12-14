Netflix to Release Gripping Limited Series “Fruitful Deception” Based on Notorious Health Scam

Netflix is set to wow audiences with its upcoming limited drama series “Fruitful Deception,” which delves into the dark world of a notorious health and wellness scam. The show, produced in collaboration with Australia’s See-Saw Films and Picking Scabs, will be directed Jeffrey Walker, known for his work on “The Artful Dodger” and “Modern Family.” Starring Kaitlyn Dever, Alycia Debnam-Carey, and Aisha Dee, “Fruitful Deception” promises a thrilling and thought-provoking storyline.

Award-winning Australian writer Samantha Strauss, who penned “Nine Perfect Strangers,” leads the creative team behind “Fruitful Deception.” Together with Anya Beyersdorf and Angela Betzien, she crafts a gripping narrative inspired the real-life story of Belle Gibson, a disgraced Australian wellness influencer. Gibson gained a massive following on social media claiming she had successfully overcome terminal brain cancer through healthy eating and wellness remedies.

At its core, “Fruitful Deception” explores the rise of social media while following the journey of two young women, Belle and Milla, as they strive to cure their life-threatening illnesses through health and wellness. However, Netflix’s summary maintains a skeptical tone, stating that their inspiring message would be accurate “if it were true.”

Filming for the series is scheduled to take place in Melbourne, Australia, with support from VicScreen through its Victorian Production Fund. Joining the talented cast are Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Ashley Zukerman, and Mark Coles Smith, among others.

Executive producers Liz Watts, Helen Gregory, Emile Sherman, and Iain Canning from See-Saw Films express their excitement over Samantha Strauss’ creation, calling it searing in its commentary while still remaining entertaining. They praise the show’s complexity, energy, and sharpness, and commend the brilliant creative team led director Jeffrey Walker and the outstanding ensemble cast. They view “Fruitful Deception” as a Melbourne story with global appeal.

Sherman and Canning further express their delight in announcing “Fruitful Deception” as the first project from Picking Scabs, See-Saw’s label with Samantha Strauss. Describing Strauss as an exceptional and rare talent, they express their gratitude to VicScreen for their support and Netflix for being the perfect partner to bring this captivating story to a global audience.