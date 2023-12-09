Netflix Announces $40 Million Compensation Packages for Co-Chief Operating Officers

Netflix has unveiled its plans to award $40 million compensation packages to its co-chief operating officers for the year 2024. The co-CEOs, Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters, will receive a combination of salaries, bonuses, and stock awards. This move reflects a change in the way Netflix pays its top executives.

The compensation package includes a $3 million base salary, a target bonus of $6 million, and restricted stock units (RSUs) and performance-based restricted stock units (PSUs) with a total value of $30.5 million. Netflix has done away with the option for executives to choose between cash and stock for their compensation, instead opting for a fixed structure.

In previous years, Sarandos had chosen to receive a large portion of his salary in cash. However, with the new compensation structure, all executives will receive a fixed salary and stock options.

Netflix’s approach to disclosing compensation numbers is also unique. Unlike most companies, which reveal their pay packages for the previous year during proxy season, Netflix provides advance notice for the following year’s compensation.

This announcement comes after Reed Hastings stepped back from his role as co-CEO in January, with Peters taking on the position alongside Sarandos. In 2022, Hastings and Sarandos received compensation packages exceeding $50 million each, with Sarandos having a base salary of $20 million.

The company now sets fixed base salaries for its top executives, with co-CEOs receiving $3 million, the executive chair receiving $100,000 (Reed Hastings), and other executive officers receiving $1.5 million.

Netflix’s decision to disclose its compensation plans well in advance highlights the company’s transparency and commitment to addressing shareholder concerns. As the streaming giant continues to dominate the industry, its executive compensation strategies will be closely watched industry observers.