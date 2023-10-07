The Phenomenon of Squid Game Continues: Immersive Trials and New Seasons

Squid Game, the South Korean dystopic survival drama, became a global sensation in 2021 and remains Netflix’s most-watched franchise, with 1.7 billion hours of streaming. It surpassed even the immensely popular fourth season of Stranger Things. As fans eagerly await Season Two, Netflix has announced plans to launch a series of real immersive trials, allowing fans to experience the deadly games from the show.

The series revolves around a life-threatening competition where participants play classic Korean children’s games in exchange for billions. The down-and-out protagonist, Seong Gi-hun, accepts an invitation to participate in this contest to provide for his daughter and ailing mother. Each phase of the game is overseen heavily armed masked guards, with the enigmatic Front Man as the ringleader, taking bets from sadistic billionaire guests.

With its unforeseen brutality and compelling characters, Squid Game captivated viewers, who were also drawn to its commentary on violence desensitization, the financial enslavement of the rich, and the desire to witness a rags-to-riches transformation.

Series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has confirmed the production of Season Two, hinting at the introduction of new characters and the return of fan favorites. Despite taking 12 years to bring his story to life, Squid Game quickly became Netflix’s most popular show in just 12 days.

Thriving on the success of the series, Netflix is expanding the franchise with a new reality competition called Squid Game: The Challenge. Premiering in November, it will feature Squid Game-inspired trials that test contestants’ stamina, strength, and strategy. The winner will have the opportunity to claim a substantial cash prize.

Moreover, Netflix is launching a real-life immersive experience called “Squid Game: The Trials.” Hosted initially in Los Angeles, this hybrid event will include a high-stakes competition, a night market offering classic Korean cuisine and beverages, a Squid Game store, and photo opportunities.

While specifics of the trials remain undisclosed, the notorious Front Man will guide contestants through six increasingly difficult challenges. The night market, curated renowned Chef Katianna Hong of YANGBAN, promises to add to the experience.

“Squid Game: The Trials” will be held at the Television City complex from December 6 to December 10, 2023, and tickets will be available for purchase starting October 11, 2023. Meanwhile, “Squid Game: The Challenge” will premiere on Netflix on November 22, 2023, with Season Two of Squid Game set for release in 2024.

Sources:

– Netflix

– ITM

– Mother Tongue