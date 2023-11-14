Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ Season Two Shifts Filming Location to Ireland

Netflix’s popular series ‘Wednesday’ is gearing up for an exciting second season after the Hollywood strikes that caused delays have finally ended. The series, a spin-off from the Addams Family franchise, made waves upon its release in November 2022, quickly becoming one of the streaming service’s most successful titles. Now, with scripts in the works and production set to resume in April, fans can expect more supernatural teenage adventures.

However, one significant change awaits viewers in season two. According to Deadline, the filming location will move from Romania to Ireland. While the first season’s production in Romania brought a boost to the country’s tourism, logistical challenges have led to the decision to relocate. Netflix has yet to comment on the change.

Returning for the second season alongside lead actress Jenna Ortega will be Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán, playing the iconic Morticia and Gomez Addams, respectively. Contracts for the rest of the cast are currently being finalized.

‘Wednesday’ has already broken records, surpassing Stranger Things in the number of streaming hours within its first week of release. Despite its success, the show has faced its fair share of obstacles. One such challenge was when Jenna Ortega endured the departure of a fellow cast member before completing their scenes.

While Ortega delivers a strong lead performance, critics have drawn comparisons between ‘Wednesday’ and other popular Gen-Z shows like Riverdale. Nevertheless, the series has managed to carve out its own unique niche.

As fans eagerly anticipate the release of ‘Wednesday’ season two, they can also look forward to Jenna Ortega’s involvement in other highly anticipated projects, including the forthcoming Beetlejuice 2, which reunites her with ‘Wednesday’ producer Tim Burton. The sequel to the 1988 horror comedy is set to hit theaters on September 6, 2024.

