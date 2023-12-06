Two Foreign Language Series Secure Nominations at Critics’ Choice Awards

According to reports, two captivating foreign language series have been nominated for the Best Foreign Language Series category at the upcoming 29th Critics’ Choice Awards. The acclaimed dramas, ‘The Glory’ and ‘Mask Girl,’ have caught the attention of audiences worldwide with their gripping storylines and stellar performances.

‘The Glory’ takes viewers on a journey through the life of a woman who has endured a troubled childhood filled with violence. Determined to seek revenge, she spends her life meticulously preparing for the moment she can enact her plan. The series has quickly become a global sensation, accumulating a staggering 124.46 million viewing hours within just three days of its release. Topping the charts in multiple countries, including Korea, and making it onto the Top 10 lists in 79 countries, ‘The Glory’ has proven to be a powerhouse of a series.

On the other hand, ‘Mask Girl’ explores the life of Kim Momi, an ordinary office worker who harbors insecurities about her appearance. Every night, she dons a mask and becomes an internet broadcast BJ, unwittingly becoming entangled in an unexpected incident. The series expertly weaves together powerful performances, a dynamic cast, and a blend of genres such as social criticism and black comedy. Fearlessly tackling pressing societal issues like school violence, ‘Mask Girl’ has captured the hearts of viewers worldwide. It quickly claimed the top spot in the Netflix Global TOP 10 TV (non-English) category and was featured in the Top 10 lists of 72 countries.

Both ‘The Glory’ and ‘Mask Girl’ have undoubtedly left their mark in the world of foreign language series. Their nominations at the Critics’ Choice Awards serve as a testament to their immense popularity and the critical acclaim they have garnered. As the anticipation builds for the awards ceremony scheduled on January 14, 2024, fans eagerly await to see which series will emerge victorious and continue to captivate audiences around the globe.