Coming-of-Age Drama “Life’s Journey” Showcases Stunning Alberta Scenery

The highly anticipated new Netflix series, “Life’s Journey,” is set to premiere tonight, taking viewers on a heartwarming coming-of-age adventure. While the storyline follows 15-year-old Jackie Howard as she copes with the loss of her family, what truly captures the audience’s attention are the breathtaking Alberta landscapes that serve as the backdrop for the show.

Kananaskis Country, Cochrane, Airdrie, Crossfield, Bragg Creek, and a nearby ranch have been transformed into the picturesque Colorado setting, immersing viewers in the characters’ emotional journey. The CL Ranch off Jumping Pound Road stands as the Walter family’s Colorado home, becoming an integral part of the storytelling.

The central actors Nikki Rodriguez, Noah Lalonde, and Ashby Gentry have all fallen in love with the Alberta locations surrounding Calgary. Rodriguez expressed her desire to live at the ranch, while Lalonde found solace in the peacefulness of Kananaskis Country. Gentry even gave a special mention to The Donut Man in Crossfield, showcasing his teenage enthusiasm.

The production of “Life’s Journey” not only highlights the beauty of Alberta but also brings significant economic benefits to the region. Cochrane, for example, has seen an increase in film crews visiting, with four in 2022 and two in 2023. This trend has a positive impact on local businesses, ranging from accommodations to services provided during advance work.

Luke Azevedo from Calgary Economic Development noted the financial contributions of the film industry, stating that it employs approximately 5,600 people and can generate up to a billion dollars over five to seven years. Alberta’s diverse locations and lower production costs make it an appealing choice for filmmakers worldwide.

With stunning scenery and a compelling storyline, “Life’s Journey” promises to captivate viewers. The series is based on the novel “My Life With the Walter Boys” Ali Novak and has been described as a blend of “Dawson’s Creek meets Friday Night Lights” showrunner Melanie Halsall. As the episodes unfold, audiences will witness Jackie’s struggles and triumphs as she navigates her new life and finds romance along the way.

Don’t miss out on this extraordinary television experience that showcases the beauty and talent of Alberta. Tune in to “Life’s Journey” tonight on Netflix and immerse yourself in the wonders of this captivating series.