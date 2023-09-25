Netflix Series “MeatEater” Helps Restore Ecosystems in De Soto National Forest on National Public Lands Day

A recent episode of the popular Netflix series “MeatEater” took place in Wiggins, Mississippi, where the show’s host, Mark Kenyon, teamed up with the USDA and approximately 100 volunteers to restore ecosystems in the De Soto National Forest for National Public Lands Day. The focus of their efforts was on the Leaf River Wildlife Management area.

Volunteers worked together to improve the wildlife habitat seeding clover, planting crab-apple and American chestnut trees, and installing wood duck boxes. In doing so, they aimed to promote conservation efforts and volunteerism for public lands.

Mark Kenyon, host of the show “MeatEaters White Tail hunting show,” emphasized the importance of shining a spotlight on conservation efforts and telling the stories of these public lands. He has been collaborating with various conservation organizations and state game and fish agencies to engage in activities such as tree planting, removing invasive species, and cleaning up trash.

The event took place on National Public Lands Day, which is the nation’s largest single-day volunteer event dedicated to public lands. The National Deer Association has set a goal to improve one million acres of public land 2026, and initiatives like the Biloxi Flats Restoration Project on the De Soto Ranger District contribute to achieving this goal.

This collaboration between “MeatEater,” the USDA, and volunteers showcases the positive impact that can be made when individuals and organizations come together to restore and protect ecosystems on public lands.

