The Wrath of God: A Closer Look at Mossad’s Revenge Mission in the Aftermath of the Munich Massacre

The Netflix series “Spy Ops” delves into the history of Israeli espionage, shining a spotlight on various covert operations. One of the most captivating story arcs covered in the series is the infamous “Wrath of God,” the Mossad’s mission to avenge the massacre of 11 Israeli athletes at the 1972 Munich Olympic Games.

The Munich massacre was a game-changer in the fight against terrorism. Unlike previous terrorist attacks on Israel, this high-profile incident on German soil, less than three decades after the Holocaust, demanded a different kind of response. The producers of “Spy Ops” recognized the significance of this operation, dedicating two full episodes to recounting the events of “The Wrath of God.”

The series takes a fact-based approach, incorporating archival footage and interviews with individuals involved in the operation, many of whom have rarely spoken about the events before. Notably, Avraham Melamed, an assistant coach to the Israeli swimming team, and Meron Medzini, an adviser to Prime Minister Golda Meir, provide insights into the revenge mission.

The first episode focuses on the hostage-taking incident in Munich and highlights the failures of Germany’s security forces in their rescue attempts. The series reveals how live television coverage of the rescue operation inadvertently tipped off the terrorists, allowing them to thwart the rescue attempt.

The second episode explores the multi-faceted plan to pursue and assassinate those responsible for the Munich massacre. This plan had the full support of Prime Minister Meir, Mossad head Zvi Zamir, and other military and intelligence officials. The series chronicles the tracking down and elimination of each terrorist, including the daring raid led former Prime Minister Ehud Barak on Beirut.

One particularly intriguing section of “Spy Ops” recounts the Mossad’s successful mission to assassinate terrorist Ali Hassan Salameh. Salameh was hiding in plain sight in Beirut, enjoying a luxurious lifestyle with his wife, a former Miss Universe contestant. The series uncovers the surprising fact that US intelligence had previously courted Salameh as a backchannel for information. Ultimately, Israeli agents managed to eliminate Salameh, albeit with tragic collateral damage.

The series also addresses the Mossad’s infamous mistake in misidentifying and killing an innocent man, Ahmed Bouchiki, in Lillehammer, Norway. This operation, filled with numerous errors, presents a stark contrast to the image of the Mossad as a top intelligence agency. Yet, it serves as a reminder that mistakes can occur even for skilled organizations combating terrorism.

Through its compelling storytelling, “Spy Ops” underscores the complexities and challenges faced intelligence agencies in their pursuit of justice. It reminds viewers that sometimes, ugly actions are necessary to protect democracy. The series concludes with a poignant account of how Chico Bouchiki, the brother of the innocent man killed in the mistaken operation, chose forgiveness and participated in a performance celebrating the Oslo Accords in Norway.

In summary, “The Wrath of God” is a standout storyline in the “Spy Ops” series, shedding light on the Mossad’s revenge mission after the Munich massacre. The series offers unprecedented insights into the operation and the individuals involved, challenging preconceptions about intelligence agencies and showcasing the difficult choices they must make in the fight against terrorism.

– Ido Aharoni, consul general of Israel in New York from 2010-2016 and content consultant on “Spy Ops”

