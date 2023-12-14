Netflix and See-Saw Films Join Forces for New Thriller Series

Summary: Netflix and See-Saw Films have teamed up to produce an intriguing new thriller series titled “Apple Cider Vinegar,” which explores the world of health and wellness scammers. The limited Australian series will star Kaitlyn Dever, Alycia Debnam-Carey, and Aisha Dee. Created Samantha Strauss, the show draws inspiration from the life of disgraced wellness guru Belle Gibson. Production will take place in Melbourne, Australia, with support from VicScreen’s Victorian Production Fund.

Netflix and See-Saw Films are set to captivate audiences with their upcoming collaboration on the thrilling series “Apple Cider Vinegar.” This limited Australian production delves into the dark underbelly of health and wellness scams, bringing to light the deceptions perpetuated individuals seeking to profit from people’s desire for better health.

Award-winning Australian writer Samantha Strauss, known for her work on “Nine Perfect Strangers,” leads the creative team behind “Apple Cider Vinegar.” Strauss, in partnership with See-Saw Films’ Iain Canning and Emile Sherman, established Picking Scabs, the production company driving this powerful series. The show will be co-written Anya Beyersdorf and Angela Betzien, with Jeffrey Walker taking on the role of director.

Drawing inspiration from the real-life case of Belle Gibson, a defamed Australian wellness guru, “Apple Cider Vinegar” explores the impact of her fraudulent claims on social media. Gibson amassed a large following falsely claiming to be battling cancer while promoting supposed health and wellness remedies. Eventually, she admitted that her entire story was a fabrication.

To bring this gripping narrative to life, the production will be based in Melbourne, Australia. VicScreen’s Victorian Production Fund has offered support for the project, allowing for an authentic and captivating depiction of the city and its surroundings.

The star-studded cast features Kaitlyn Dever, known for her roles in “Dopesick” and “Unbelievable,” Alycia Debnam-Carey from “The Lost Flowers Of Alice Hart” and “Fear The Walking Dead,” and Aisha Dee, recognized for her work in “The Bold Type” and “Safe Home.” Joining them are talented actors Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Ashley Zukerman, and Mark Coles Smith.

Producers Yvonne Collins and Liz Watts, along with executive producers Helen Gregory, Emile Sherman, Iain Canning, Samantha Strauss, and Kaitlyn Dever, are thrilled to bring this thought-provoking series to life. They express their excitement for the complex and entertaining storyline, helmed director Jeffrey Walker. With a cast ensemble that rivals the best in Australian productions, “Apple Cider Vinegar” promises to be a Melbourne story with a global impact.

See-Saw Films’ Sherman and Canning express their delight at announcing “Apple Cider Vinegar” as Picking Scabs’ maiden production. With Samantha Strauss at the helm, they anticipate an exceptional series that will captivate audiences worldwide. They extend their gratitude to VicScreen for their support and thank Netflix for being the perfect partner to share this enthralling story with the world.