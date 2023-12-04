Netflix Scraps Average Height, Average Build for Director McKay’s New Climate Change-Themed Movie

Netflix has announced that it will not be moving forward with the highly-anticipated film, Average Height, Average Build, described as a “part serial killer thriller, part comedy.” Instead, acclaimed director Adam McKay, known for his work on films like Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy and Vice, will be focusing on a new project centered around the pressing issue of climate change.

While the future of Average Height, Average Build remains uncertain, given that McKay was the driving force behind the film and Netflix has no plans to find a replacement director, the streaming giant has yet to provide any official comment on the axed project. It is unknown whether the film will be revived in the future or if it will be shelved indefinitely.

Average Height, Average Build boasted a star-studded cast that included actors like Robert Pattinson, Robert Downey Jr., Amy Adams, Forest Whitaker, and Danielle Deadwyler. Their involvement in the film had generated significant buzz, promising viewers a gripping and captivating cinematic experience.

Despite the setback with Average Height, Average Build, McKay is reportedly continuing his collaboration with Netflix on a still-untitled project. This new venture will delve into the urgent issue of climate change, reflecting McKay’s willingness to tackle pressing societal concerns through his unique storytelling style.

As an influential filmmaker known for his distinctive blend of humor and social commentary, McKay has proven his ability to captivate audiences with his thought-provoking narratives. His previous film, Don’t Look Up, received critical acclaim and garnered four Academy Award nominations, demonstrating his aptitude for tackling complex subjects in an engaging manner.

FAQ:

Q: Why did Netflix cancel Average Height, Average Build?

A: Netflix has decided not to move forward with the film due to director Adam McKay’s decision to focus on a climate change-themed movie instead.

Q: Will Average Height, Average Build be revived in the future?

A: The future of the film remains uncertain, and it is unclear whether it will be revived or shelved indefinitely.

Q: What is Adam McKay’s new project with Netflix?

A: McKay is reportedly working on a still-untitled project centered around climate change with Netflix.