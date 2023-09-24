New Netflix Releases for September 25-October 1

Netflix has an exciting lineup of new TV shows and movies coming out from September 25 to October 1. Here are some highlights:

Starting on September 28, viewers can enjoy “Castlevania: Nocturne,” an animated adult dark fantasy series based on the popular Castlevania video games. The show takes place during the French Revolution and follows Richter Belmont, a member of the vampire-hunting Belmont clan, as he joins forces with other vampire hunters to prevent a catastrophic apocalypse.

On September 29, Netflix will release the Indian heist-comedy series “Choona.” The story revolves around a group of misfits seeking revenge on a corrupt and superstitious politician who has wronged each of them. The talented cast includes Jimmy Shergill, Arshad Warsi, Aashim Gulati, Namit Das, Chandan Roy, and Niharika Lyra Dutt.

Also premiering on September 29 is the thirteenth season of “Power Rangers” called “Power Rangers: Cosmic Fury.” This popular franchise continues to captivate viewers with its action-packed adventures and diverse team of heroes.

To kick off October, Netflix will be streaming “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” on October 1. This film follows Peter Parker as he navigates the challenges of maintaining a relationship with Gwen Stacy while facing off against formidable foes such as Electro, Rhino, and the Green Goblin.

In addition to these exciting releases, Netflix will also feature other shows and movies during this period, including “Little Baby Bum: Music Time,” “Who Killed Jill Dando?,” “Encounters,” and “Love is in the Air.”

With such a diverse range of content, there’s something for everyone to enjoy on Netflix this September 25-October 1.

Sources:

– Netflix

– The Indian Express

– IMDb