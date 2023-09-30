New Netflix Releases for October 2-8

Netflix has announced its lineup of new TV shows and movies for the week of October 2-8. The releases include some highly anticipated titles that are sure to keep viewers entertained.

One of the notable additions is “The Transporter: Refuelled,” which is the fourth film in The Transporter franchise. The movie serves as a reboot of the series and features Ed Skrein in the role of Frank Martin, a character previously portrayed Jason Statham. In this installment, Frank gets entangled in a bank heist and kidnapping plot orchestrated a mysterious woman named Anna.

Another exciting release is the third part of the popular French series “Lupin.” The show follows the story of Assane Diop, a skilled thief played Omar Sy, who seeks revenge on the man responsible for his father’s imprisonment and subsequent death. Fans of the series have been eagerly awaiting this next installment.

Additionally, viewers can look forward to “Fair Play,” an erotic thriller starring Alden Ehrenreich and Phoebe Dynevor. The film revolves around a newly engaged couple whose relationship is endangered an unexpected promotion at a ruthless hedge fund firm.

Other releases during this period include “Beckham,” a limited series that chronicles David Beckham’s journey from humble beginnings to football stardom, “Everything Now,” a British series centered around a teenager dealing with anorexia nervosa, and “Strong Girl Nam-soon,” a Korean series featuring a girl with extraordinary strength.

With this exciting lineup, Netflix continues to bring a diverse range of content to its subscribers. From action-packed thrillers to emotional dramas, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

