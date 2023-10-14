New Netflix Releases for October 16-22: Silver Linings Playbook, Kaala Paani, and Big Mouth Season 7

Netflix has a lineup of exciting TV shows and movies releasing from October 16-22. Starting from October 17, viewers can stream the romantic comedy-drama film “Silver Linings Playbook.” Starring Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence, the movie follows the story of a man with bipolar disorder who enters a dance competition to win back his estranged wife with the help of a young widow.

On October 18, subscribers will have access to the thriller-drama series “Kaala Paani.” Set in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, this Indian series revolves around the island inhabitants fighting for survival as a mysterious illness spreads. The cast includes Ashutosh Gowariker, Mona Singh, Amey Wagh, Arushi Sharma, and more.

For fans of animated sitcoms, the seventh season of “Big Mouth” will be available for streaming on October 20. Created Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg, the show explores puberty and tackles the topic with an open and humorous approach, drawing inspiration from their own upbringing in suburban New York.

Other releases during this week include “The Devil on Trial,” “Bodies,” “Crashing Eid,” and “Doona!” providing a variety of genres to choose from.

This list provides a glimpse into the new TV shows and movies coming to Netflix from October 16-22. Be sure to check out these releases and mark your calendars for the ones you don’t want to miss.

Sources: Netflix