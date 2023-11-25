New Releases on Netflix: November 27 – December 3

Netflix is back with another exciting lineup of TV shows and movies for the week of November 27 to December 3. From heartwarming dramas to hilarious comedies, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. So grab your popcorn and get ready to dive into these new releases!

One of the most highly anticipated releases is the second part of Virgin River Season 5. This gripping drama series follows Mel Munroe, played Alexandra Breckenridge, as she embarks on a journey to search for her biological father. The residents of Virgin River also find themselves in the midst of a Christmas tree decorating competition, adding a touch of holiday spirit to the mix.

For those looking for a good laugh, Family Switch is a must-watch. Directed McG, this family comedy stars Jennifer Garner and Emma Myers. Based on the beloved children’s book, Bedtime for Mommy Amy Krouse Rosenthal, Family Switch promises hilarious moments that will leave you in stitches.

If you’re in the mood for something more thought-provoking, make sure to check out May December. This captivating drama film, directed Todd Haynes, features an all-star cast including Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman. The story revolves around an actress who delves into a complicated relationship between a married couple with a significant age difference.

In addition to these exciting releases, Netflix has a variety of other shows and movies hitting the screen this week. From the return of Go Dog Go Season 4 to the suspenseful School Spirits Season 1, there’s plenty to keep you entertained.

So mark your calendars and get ready to binge-watch the latest releases on Netflix. With such a diverse range of genres and captivating storylines, there’s no shortage of options for all you streaming enthusiasts out there.

