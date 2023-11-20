New and Exciting Releases on Netflix: November 20-26

Netflix is back with a fantastic lineup of TV shows and movies for the week of November 20-26. From animated films to exciting game series, there is something for everyone to enjoy. Get ready to be entertained these new releases that are sure to captivate your attention.

A Journey of Growing Up and Friendship: Leo

One of the highlights of the week is the animated family comedy film, “Leo.” This heartwarming movie tells a coming-of-age story set during the last year of elementary school. Through the eyes of the endearing protagonist, Leo the lizard, viewers witness the challenges and adventures of this pivotal time in a child’s life. With an all-star cast including Adam Sandler, Bill Burr, and Cecily Strong, “Leo” promises to be a fun-filled and relatable experience for the whole family.

Thrills and Challenges in “Squid Game: The Challenge”

If you enjoyed the popular Korean thriller-drama series “Squid Game,” then you wouldn’t want to miss “Squid Game: The Challenge.” This reality game series puts 456 players to the ultimate test of skills and morality for a chance to win a staggering cash prize of $4.56 million. Brace yourself for intense competition, unexpected twists, and a gripping storyline that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Love, Temptation, and Adventure in “Last Call For Istanbul”

For those seeking a romantic drama, “Last Call For Istanbul” is the perfect choice. Set in the bustling city of New York, the film follows the journey of two married individuals who meet at an airport. What starts as a chance encounter unravels into a passionate and thrilling night of excitement, desire, and temptation. Brace yourself for an emotionally charged storyline that explores the complexities of relationships and the choices we make.

More Exciting Releases to Look Forward To

In addition to the three mentioned releases, Netflix has plenty more in store for this week. Dive into the glitz and drama of “Shahs of Sunset Seasons 1-2” or immerse yourself in the fascinating history of African American cuisine with “High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America, Season 2.” Other releases to check out include “Love Island USA, Season 3,” “A Nearly Normal Family,” “DOI BOY,” “I Don’t Expect Anyone to Believe Me,” “My Demon,” and “Wedding Games.”

So, mark your calendars and get ready for an entertainment-packed week on Netflix. Grab some popcorn, find your cozy spot on the couch, and let the binge-watching extravaganza begin!

