Netflix’s New Releases for December 11-17: A Mix of Drama, Reality TV, and Anime

Netflix users can look forward to a diverse range of new TV shows and movies being added to the streaming platform from December 11-17. Here is a breakdown of some of the most anticipated releases during this week.

First up, on December 14th, fans of The Crown can finally catch the second part of Season 6. This highly anticipated season delves into the events surrounding the British royal family between 1997 and 2005. From Tony Blair’s premiership to the deaths of Diana, Princess of Wales, Princess Margaret, and The Queen Mother, viewers will witness pivotal moments in British history. The season also explores the early relationship of Prince William and Kate Middleton, as well as the wedding of Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles.

Also premiering on the 14th is the fourteenth season of Married at First Sight. This reality TV series takes a unique approach to romance pairing couples who get married without ever meeting before the wedding day. Set in Boston, this season promises plenty of drama and heartfelt moments as the couples navigate their relationships and try to make them work.

Anime enthusiasts can also rejoice as the beloved Yu Yu Hakusho anime series becomes available for streaming on the same day. Based on the manga series Yoshihiro Togashi, fans can immerse themselves in this exciting tale filled with supernatural powers, epic battles, and complex characters.

In addition to these highlights, there are several other releases to look out for during this week. Some of them include Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only, Single’s Inferno Season 3, Under Pressure: The U.S. Women’s World Cup Team, and The Influencer.

With such a variety of genres and themes, Netflix continues to cater to the diverse interests of its users. Whether you’re in the mood for historical drama, reality TV romance, or thrilling anime adventures, this week’s releases offer something for everyone. So grab your popcorn and get ready to enjoy the latest additions to Netflix’s ever-growing library.