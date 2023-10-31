Netflix and Shondaland Face Criticism for Lack of Support Towards a Bridgerton Actress

Ruby Barker, known for her role as Marina Thompson in the hit Netflix series Bridgerton, has recently spoken out against Netflix and Shondaland for their failure to provide support during her struggle with severe mental distress following the success of the show.

As a central character in Bridgerton, Marina Thompson’s storyline revolves around her scandalous pregnancy in Regency-era London, leading to her becoming a social outcast. Barker has disclosed that she experienced her first psychotic break in 2019, shortly after completing production on the first season of Bridgerton. The second episode occurred in 2022, and she expressed her disappointment in receiving “no assistance” from the streaming giant and production company.

Barker attributes her deteriorating mental state to the isolation and alienation experienced her character. In a podcast interview, she expressed her frustration, saying, “Not a single person from Netflix, not a single person from Shondaland, since I have had two psychotic breaks from that show, have even contacted me or even emailed me to ask me if I’m okay or if I would benefit from any sort of aftercare or support.”

During the filming process, Barker felt a significant decline in her well-being. She describes the torment she experienced, pretending that everything was okay while dealing with her personal struggles. She mentioned, “When I went into the hospital a week after shooting Bridgerton season one, it was really covered up and kept on the down-low because the show was going to be coming out.”

Despite her increasing popularity on social media and numerous engagements, Barker notes that she received no support during that time or at any point since. This lack of assistance is concerning, considering the significant changes she was experiencing both in her personal life and career.

The failure of Netflix and Shondaland to provide essential care and support to an actor involved in one of their highly successful shows raises questions about the responsibility of the entertainment industry towards its cast members. It emphasizes the need for better mental health support and aftercare protocols to ensure the well-being of those involved in the production process.

