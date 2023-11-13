Netflix Plans to Expand Cloud Gaming with Platform-Specific Games

Netflix is gearing up to expand its cloud gaming offerings and introduce platform-specific games in the near future, according to Leanne Loombe, the company’s head of external games. The streaming giant, which has been releasing games exclusively for mobile devices, sees a significant opportunity in cloud gaming to create tailored experiences specifically for Netflix on TV.

Currently, Netflix is in the early stages of its cloud gaming efforts, with only a couple of titles available for beta testing on TVs and PCs. However, as the service grows and expands to more regions, the company plans to offer a variety of games that cater to different platforms. Loombe suggests that these platform-specific games will differ creatively from the mobile games currently available, resembling console-style games that are better suited for television or PC play rather than touchscreens.

Netflix’s investment in the gaming space has been evident, with the recruitment of PC game developers and the addition of Bungie veteran Joseph Staten as creative director. Despite the early stage of its cloud gaming endeavors, it is unclear when specifically-designed games for TV or PC play will be released.

One notable aspect of Netflix’s approach is its utilization of algorithms to ensure personalized game recommendations that align with the user’s available platforms. This approach aims to enhance discoverability and eliminate confusion about which games are playable on which platforms.

While Netflix continues to focus on expanding its cloud gaming offerings, it remains committed to the mobile gaming space. The recent announcement of titles at the Geeked Week event, including the popular indie game Hades, demonstrates the company’s ongoing efforts to provide a diverse gaming experience. Loombe expressed satisfaction with the progress made in games over the past two years and expects the number of members playing games to increase as Netflix’s gaming services continue to scale.

Overall, Netflix’s expansion into cloud gaming and platform-specific games indicates its determination to provide engaging gaming experiences across various devices, catering to the preferences and capabilities of its diverse user base.

FAQ

What is cloud gaming?

Cloud gaming is a form of gaming where the game is executed and processed in the cloud, allowing users to play games on various devices without the need for high-end hardware. The game is streamed to the user’s device from a remote server.

Which platforms will Netflix’s platform-specific games target?

While no specific platforms have been announced yet, Netflix plans to create games tailored for television and PC play. These games are expected to offer experiences that are better suited for these platforms compared to mobile devices.

Will Netflix’s algorithm consider the hardware of users’ devices?

Netflix aims to use algorithms to personalize game recommendations based on a user’s available platforms. This means that the algorithm will take into account the hardware capabilities of each user’s device to ensure they are presented with games they can actually play.

Are Netflix users playing the games offered as part of their subscription?

Netflix has not disclosed specific numbers regarding user engagement with its gaming offerings. However, Leanne Loombe stated that Netflix is satisfied with the number of members currently playing games and expects this number to increase as the gaming services expand over time.