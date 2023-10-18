Netflix Reports Strong Subscriber Growth and Increased Prices

Netflix announced its quarterly results on Wednesday, revealing that it had added 8.8 million new subscribers over the past three months, exceeding expectations. This growth comes despite a strike Hollywood actors and writers that threatened to disrupt the release of new shows. The streaming media company reported a net profit of $1.68 billion, a 20% increase from the previous quarter.

To further capitalize on its success, Netflix also unveiled plans to increase subscription prices. In the US, the basic subscription will rise $2 to $11.99, while premium subscriptions will increase $3 to $22.99. Similarly, in the UK, the basic subscription will go up £1 to £7.99, and premium memberships will increase £2 to £17.99.

Earlier this year, Netflix began cracking down on password sharing, which allowed multiple users to access the service with a single account. The company stated that the response to this crackdown has been lower than expected, indicating that it has been successful in curbing unauthorized access.

In addition to its current offerings, Netflix also launched a cheaper, ad-supported service a year ago. However, building this service from scratch is a time-consuming process, and Netflix acknowledges that it will take time to fully establish.

Despite these challenges and the strike Hollywood writers, Netflix remains optimistic about its long-term opportunities in the streaming market. The strike, caused in part discontent over revenue sharing from streaming services, has led to delays and cancellations for Netflix but has also reduced the company’s expenses for the year.

Netflix reported revenues of $8.54 billion for the quarter, meeting projections. In after-hours trading, the company’s share price rose over 11%.

Sources:

– Article Title: Netflix announces price rises as it boasts of subscriber growth

– Source: The Guardian