Netflix’s Ad-Supported Tier Experiences Significant Growth, Introduces New Ad Options

Netflix announced today that its ad-supported tier has reached a milestone of 15 million global monthly active users, just one year after its launch. This represents a three-fold increase from the amount disclosed earlier this year. The streaming video giant based in Los Gatos, Calif. had resisted commercials on its platform for years but ultimately introduced a cheaper, ad-supported tier in November 2022. While the exact number of paying subscribers on this tier remains undisclosed, the plan costs $6.99 per month, compared to the standard ad-free version at $15.49 per month.

The steady growth of monthly active users, which includes household members on a subscriber’s account with dedicated Netflix profiles, highlights the increasing demand for an ad-supported streaming option. In fact, Netflix noted that membership for the ad-supported plan had risen nearly 70% in the third quarter, indicating its growing popularity. These ad-based tiers now account for approximately 30% of sign-ups in countries where Netflix offers its services with commercials.

In response to the competition posed rivals such as NBCUniversal’s Peacock and Paramount Global’s Paramount+, Netflix made the strategic decision to launch its ad-supported tier after experiencing a decline in subscribers during the first half of 2022. Other major streaming platforms, such as Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max and Walt Disney Co.’s Disney+, also provide ad-based subscriptions.

Acknowledging the nascent stage of its ad-based business, Netflix co-Chief Executive Ted Sarandos stated that there is still progress to be made in reaching their goals. However, the recent appointment of Amy Reinhard, former vice president of studio operations, as the president of advertising demonstrates Netflix’s commitment to the growth and development of its ads business.

To further expand their advertising options, Netflix announced today that it will introduce new ad formats and tools for advertisers. In addition to the existing 15- and 30-second ads, the company will now offer 10-, 20-, and 60-second options. Starting next year, advertisers in the U.S. will also have the ability to showcase QR codes. Furthermore, Netflix plans to make sponsorships available globally in 2023.

As Netflix continues to evolve and cater to the diverse preferences of its audience, the company aims to transcend conventional expectations. Reinhard emphasized this ambition in a blog post, stating that Netflix’s goal is to build something bigger and better than what currently exists in the industry.

