Netflix’s Ad-Supported Tier Surges to 15 Million Monthly Active Users

In a surprising turn of events, Netflix has reported a significant increase in its ad-supported tier, which now boasts an impressive 15 million global monthly active users. This number is three times higher than what was disclosed just a few months ago. The streaming giant, known for its ad-free platform, launched the ad-supported plan in November of 2022, marking a departure from its previous stance.

Although Netflix has not revealed the exact number of paying subscribers on the ad-supported tier, the lower-priced plan, which costs $6.99 per month, has undoubtedly gained traction. It is worth noting that the monthly active user count includes additional household members who have created their own Netflix profiles under a subscriber’s account.

While the company witnessed a decline in subscribers during the first half of 2022, the introduction of the ad-supported tier has evidently helped reverse this trend. In fact, the number of subscribers to this plan has grown nearly 70% from the second quarter to the third quarter.

Competitors such as NBCUniversal’s Peacock and Paramount Global’s Paramount+ had already incorporated ad-supported options into their offerings, prompting Netflix to follow suit. Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max and Walt Disney Co.’s Disney+ have also embraced ad-based subscriptions.

Netflix executives, however, acknowledge that their ad-based business is still in its early stages and has not yet reached its full potential. Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s co-Chief Executive, emphasized the company’s desire for further growth during the Bloomberg Screentime conference. Despite this, Netflix is making strides to improve its advertising capabilities, as evidenced the recent appointment of Amy Reinhard, former vice president of studio operations, as the president of advertising.

In addition to expanding its ad offerings, Netflix plans to introduce new options for advertisers. The company now offers 10-, 20-, and 60-second ads, in addition to the initial 15- and 30-second formats. QR codes will be available for U.S. advertisers next year, and sponsorships will expand globally.

It is evident that Netflix aims to transcend industry standards and create a superior advertising platform. As stated Amy Reinhard in a blog post, the company’s goal is to build something bigger and better than what currently exists in the market.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. How many monthly active users does Netflix’s ad-supported tier currently have?

Netflix’s ad-supported tier has reached 15 million global monthly active users.

2. How much does Netflix’s ad-supported tier cost?

Netflix’s ad-supported tier is priced at $6.99 per month.

3. What is the growth rate of Netflix’s ad-supported plan?

The number of subscribers to Netflix’s ad-supported plan has increased almost 70% from the second quarter to the third quarter.

4. Which competitors have already introduced ad-supported tiers?

Rivals such as NBCUniversal’s Peacock, Paramount Global’s Paramount+, Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max, and Walt Disney Co.’s Disney+ have all implemented ad-supported subscription options.

5. Who has been appointed as Netflix’s president of advertising?

Amy Reinhard, Netflix’s former vice president of studio operations, has been appointed as the president of advertising.