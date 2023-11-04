Netflix’s Ad-Supported Tier Sees Impressive Growth with 15 Million Monthly Active Users

Netflix’s decision to introduce an ad-supported tier in November 2022 has proven to be a game-changer for the streaming video giant. A recent announcement the company reveals that the ad-supported tier’s popularity has skyrocketed, now boasting an impressive 15 million global monthly active users. This number represents a tripled growth since May when Netflix initially disclosed the figures.

The introduction of commercials on the platform was met with skepticism and concerns about user experience. However, Netflix’s careful implementation seems to have paid off. By offering a cheaper alternative to traditional subscription plans, Netflix has tapped into a previously untapped market segment, drawing in millions of new users.

The ad-supported tier provides an excellent option for budget-conscious viewers who are willing to tolerate limited advertisements in exchange for a lower subscription fee. The success of this approach suggests that consumers are open to alternative pricing models in the streaming industry.

