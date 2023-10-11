Netflix Picks Up Star Trek: Prodigy After Paramount+ Cancellation

Netflix has come to the rescue of a popular sci-fi series, Star Trek: Prodigy, after it was canceled Paramount+. The streaming giant saved the show from being axed ahead of its second season premiere. While Paramount+ had initially planned to discontinue the program, Netflix decided to pick it up, ensuring that the intergalactic animation would not be left behind.

Season one of Star Trek: Prodigy will be available to watch on Netflix later this year. Additionally, the highly anticipated season two, which is yet to be released, will debut on the platform in 2024. The executive producer of the show, Alex Kurtzman, and co-showrunners Dan and Kevin Hageman expressed their gratitude to the loyal fans who supported the series. They appreciated the “Star Trek: Prodigy fans, who championed not just a show, but a community that’s always been connected the belief that we build a better future together.”

Fans flooded social media platforms with joy and appreciation for Netflix’s decision to save the show. Many thanked the streaming platform for listening to Star Trek fans and giving the series a new home. The news was welcomed with enthusiasm as fans expressed their excitement to continue following the adventures of Star Trek: Prodigy.

This move comes as Paramount+ has been canceling shows on its platform since the summer, leaving fans disappointed. The fate of several series, including Joe Pickett, has been uncertain. However, Netflix’s decision to rescue Star Trek: Prodigy has reassured viewers that their favorite shows still have a chance at finding a new platform.

With Netflix taking the reins, fans can eagerly anticipate the release of both season one and the upcoming season two of Star Trek: Prodigy. The show’s continued journey demonstrates the power of dedicated fanbases and the ability of streaming platforms to give canceled shows a new lease on life.

Sources:

– TV Line (source article)

– The US Sun (additional information)