Samsung and Netflix Collaborate to Bring the World of “Squid Game” to Life

Summary:

Samsung and Netflix have joined forces to create an unparalleled event called “Squid Game: The Trials.” This collaboration aims to immerse fans of the popular Netflix series in an interactive experience using Samsung’s cutting-edge technology, including Smart TVs and Galaxy phones. The event, which was initially held in Los Angeles, allowed attendees to explore show-inspired sets and participate in games from “Squid Game” and “Squid Game: The Challenge.” The success of the event has prompted plans to take it to more cities worldwide in 2024.

Discovering the World of “Squid Game” through Samsung and Netflix:

Building on the immense popularity of “Squid Game,” Samsung and Netflix have created an extraordinary experience for fans. The event, known as “Squid Game: The Trials,” leverages Samsung’s state-of-the-art TVs and Galaxy mobile devices to transport participants into the captivating world of the series. Through a series of experiential zones, attendees are surrounded Samsung’s flagship Neo QLED 8K, 4K, and The Frame TVs, intensifying the thrill and excitement of the games.

Upon entering the event, guests are greeted the Neo QLED 8K, which showcases the trailer of “Squid Game: The Challenge.” Samsung’s Neural Quantum Processor 8K enhances the content, providing a lifelike, detailed experience. Throughout the event, visitors can also explore Samsung’s latest mobile innovations with the Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy S23 Ultra. These devices bring the most up-to-date technology to life, complementing the most memorable scenes from “Squid Game.”

The Galaxy S23 Ultra plays a significant role in the iconic game of Red Light, Green Light. With Hyperlapse video and high-quality picture capabilities, the S23 Ultra captures key moments during gameplay. Additionally, players can utilize the precision of the S Pen in the Digital Dalgona Challenge, a mind-gripping task that involves cutting delicate shapes out of Korean candy. The ultra-wide screen of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, combined with the S Pen, provides an immersive experience with varying levels of difficulty for players to test their skills.

Participants can share photos and videos from their games instantly via Quick Share or email. They can also make use of the FlexCam Selfie Kiosk, enabled the Galaxy Z Flip5’s FlexCam, which allows them to take hands-free photos from different angles. These memorable moments can then be downloaded and framed as keepsakes.

After the games, attendees can retreat to the VIP room, where they can witness ongoing challenges on The Frame’s expansive 85-inch screen. The Lifestyle TV, featuring the latest Matte Display technology, recreates the ambiance of the Front Man’s quarters, further enhancing the viewing experience.

Through this dynamic collaboration, Samsung and Netflix have successfully brought the world of “Squid Game” to life, offering fans an unparalleled opportunity to engage with their favorite series in an immersive and interactive way. As the event prepares to expand to more cities worldwide in 2024, audiences worldwide can look forward to experiencing the thrill and excitement of “Squid Game: The Trials” firsthand.