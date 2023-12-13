Netflix Introduces New Engagement Report, Revealing Top 10 Shows of 2023

Netflix has recently announced a significant change in their approach to sharing ratings and views. The streaming service will now be releasing their “What We Watched: A Netflix Engagement Report” twice a year, shedding light on what people have been watching and how much time they’ve spent on the platform.

The report will cover a six-month period from January to June and July to December, providing a comprehensive overview of the shows and movies that have been watched during that time. It will include the number of hours viewed for each title, both original and licensed, with a minimum viewing requirement of 50,000 hours (rounded up to 100,000 hours). The report will also indicate whether a title was available globally.

In total, the report covers over 18,000 titles, representing 99% of all viewing on Netflix, amounting to nearly 100 billion hours viewed. This data will offer valuable insights not only to creators but also to the industry as a whole.

Looking at the first half of 2023, the report reveals a diverse range of shows that captured people’s attention. The top ten list includes “The Night Agent” Season One, “Ginny & Georgia” Season Two, “The Glory” Season One, “Wednesday” Season One, “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story,” “You” Season Four, “La Reina del Sur” Season Three, “Outer Banks” Season Three, “Ginny & Georgia Season One,” and “Fubar” Season One.

In addition to the top ten list, Netflix also highlights some other interesting trends. Non-English stories made up 30% of all viewing, emphasizing the global reach of the platform. The company also notes that older titles continue to attract significant viewership, emphasizing the value they bring to both members and rights holders.

By providing this engagement report along with their weekly Top 10 and Most Popular lists, Netflix aims to offer a deeper understanding of their audience and what resonates with them. This information will undoubtedly benefit creators and the industry providing valuable insights into audience preferences and interests.

As Netflix continues to dominate the streaming landscape, this new initiative demonstrates their commitment to transparency and their understanding of the importance of data-driven decisions in the entertainment industry.